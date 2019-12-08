Week Fourteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.
Sunday, December 8th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Los Angeles Chargers (4-8) 4th AFC West @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) 4th AFC South
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -3
- Over/Under: 42.5
Tennessee Titans (7-5) 2nd AFC South @ Oakland Raiders (6-6) 2nd AFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717
- Odds: Tennessee Titans -3
- Over/Under: 47.5
Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) 1st AFC West @ New England Patriots (10-2) 1st AFC East
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: New England Patriots -3
- Over/Under: 49
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) 2nd AFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1) 4th NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -1
- Over/Under: 43.5
