NFL straight-up winners picks for Week 14

The NFL’s Week 14 schedue is here, starting this past Thursday with the Chicago Bears beating the Dallas Cowboys. As happens every week here on The Phinsider, a group of our contributors have picked the straight-up winners for each game on the schedule. Who will come out on top for the week?
I finally got tired of always being fourth last week, finishing Week 13 with the top performance, coming in at 10-6. Justin Hier was second at 9-7, while Kathleen Noa and James McKinney both finished 8-8. For the season, that keeps Kat and James tied at the top of the standings at 125-66-1. Justin gained a game, now five back at 120-71-1, while I am still in the rear, but now closing the gap to just 10 games (at least, it is “just 10 games” in my head) with a 115-76-1 record for the year.
The picks for this week are:
The Phinsider Picks Pool
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Game
|Kevin
|James
|Justin
|Kat
|Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bears
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|49ers
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Bengals
|Browns
|Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Week 13
|10-6
|8-8
|9-7
|8-8
|Season Results
|115-76-1
|125-66-1
|120-71-1
|125-66-1
