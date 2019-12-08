NFL straight-up winners picks for Week 14

The NFL’s Week 14 schedue is here, starting this past Thursday with the Chicago Bears beating the Dallas Cowboys. As happens every week here on The Phinsider, a group of our contributors have picked the straight-up winners for each game on the schedule. Who will come out on top for the week?

I finally got tired of always being fourth last week, finishing Week 13 with the top performance, coming in at 10-6. Justin Hier was second at 9-7, while Kathleen Noa and James McKinney both finished 8-8. For the season, that keeps Kat and James tied at the top of the standings at 125-66-1. Justin gained a game, now five back at 120-71-1, while I am still in the rear, but now closing the gap to just 10 games (at least, it is “just 10 games” in my head) with a 115-76-1 record for the year.

The picks for this week are: