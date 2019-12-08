 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL straight-up winners picks for Week 14

By Kevin Nogle
The NFL’s Week 14 schedue is here, starting this past Thursday with the Chicago Bears beating the Dallas Cowboys. As happens every week here on The Phinsider, a group of our contributors have picked the straight-up winners for each game on the schedule. Who will come out on top for the week?

I finally got tired of always being fourth last week, finishing Week 13 with the top performance, coming in at 10-6. Justin Hier was second at 9-7, while Kathleen Noa and James McKinney both finished 8-8. For the season, that keeps Kat and James tied at the top of the standings at 125-66-1. Justin gained a game, now five back at 120-71-1, while I am still in the rear, but now closing the gap to just 10 games (at least, it is “just 10 games” in my head) with a 115-76-1 record for the year.

The picks for this week are:

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets
San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints Saints Saints Saints 49ers
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals Steelers Steelers Cardinals Cardinals
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders Titans Titans Titans Titans
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Week 13 10-6 8-8 9-7 8-8
Season Results 115-76-1 125-66-1 120-71-1 125-66-1

