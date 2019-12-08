Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets: Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins come into this weeks game on a high note. After dropping their first seven games in a row Miami pulled off two wins in a row only to revert back to losing, dropping the next two contest. Last week saw Miami return to winning with an upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles 37 to 31.

This will also mark Miami’s second game vs. the New York Jets this season. The first game between these two was a home game for the Phins and also marked Miami’s first win of the season walking away with a 26 to 18 victory.

The Jets, on their part went on a three game win steak following the loss to the Dolphins scoring exactly 34 points in each of those three wins. Last week served as a coming back down to earth game for the Jets as they handed the Cincinnati Bengals their first win of the season by the score of 6 to 22.

Not only will the Jets be looking to getting back into the win column this week playing at home but they will also be looking to not get swept by a team that is considered a bottom feeder right now in the NFL. Although this is a home game for the Jets expect their home field advantage to be less than normal with this years game in Jersey also serving as the 10th year celebration of the “MetLife takeover game”.

The Miami Dolphins have a large fan club in the New York area and their fan club, the “Dolfans NYC” began a “take over” of the Jets stadium a decade ago. This has now become a famous annual event with the stadium having so many die hard Dolphins fans in attendance at times that they have been able to drown out the actual local Jets fans. Lets hope that this, as it has in past years, gives the Phins a boost in what is an away game.

Miami Dolphins (3-9) 4th AFC East @ New York Jets (4-8) 3rd AFC East