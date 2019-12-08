Le’Veon Bell out versus Dolphins; Bilal Powell likely starting running back

The New York Jets have ruled running back Le’Veon Bell out of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, downgrading him from questionable in Friday’s report. Bell missed practice early in the week with an undisclosed illness, returning Friday but eventually had to return home and will not be available Sunday.

Bilal Powell will likely start in Bell’s place.

Bell, who held out all of 2018 in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is in his first season with the Jets. He has started 12 games this season, rushing 183 times for 589 yards with three touchdowns; his 3.2 yards per carry this season would be a career low. He also has 55 receptions for 403 yards with a score.

Against Miami in Week 9, Bell rushed 17 times for 66 yards with eight receptions for 55 yards. The Dolphins won the game 26-18 in Miami.

Powell has appeared in 10 games this season, rushing 32 times for 125 yards along with four receptions for 14 yards.