Phinsider Question Of The Day-Bold Perdition Edition (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 12/07/2019

By now we all know what we have with our team, the Miami Dolphins. A bunch of left overs and young talent with very little star power coached by a group of coaches that seems to be getting everything they can out of this group. So we have coaches and players coaching and playing over their heads against all odds, or at least that’s my take. I am sure you will let me know if your take on this team is different and that’s cool. I relish the chance to come in and tell you that you are wrong, just kidding, but really!

Anyway, that all aside, knowing where this team is, how far this team has come this season and is hopefully headed along with the mountain of draft picks and of course some of the free agent talent that we will no doubt pick up in the off season, where do you see this team next season? How about in two seasons? And the key, probably especially for the coaching staff, year three? I don’t care what the ownership/upper management of this team says if the new staff looks great this season and then falls on their face for three seasons they are gone like all the others preceding them. I don’t predict that this will be our fate but that’s the point of this post, what do you think will happen/where are we headed as a team?

So in general, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is where do you see this team heading in the next three seasons or so? Are we headed in the right direction and must be patient as it works itself out or are we in for the same level of disappointment that we always wind up facing once things seem to be going in the right direction?

