Dolphins at Jets Week 14 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, tickets, odds, MetLife Takeover, more

The Miami Dolphins head to New Jersey this weekend for two-straight games at MetLife Stadium. The first sees the Dolphins looking to complete a season sweep of the New York Jets. The Dolphins beat the Jets in Week 9 down in Miami 26-18, the South Florida franchise’s first win of the season.

The Jets are looking to bounce back after becoming the first team in NFL history to lose two games to teams that were at least 0-7 on the season, losing to Miami in Week 9 and the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

This is also the tenth anniversary of DolFans NYC’s annual MetLife Takeover. You know they are going to do it big this year, so look for all of them at the stadium!

As the NFL schedule reaches its final four weeks, here is everything you need to know for Sunday’s game:

Week 14

Miami Dolphins (3-9) at New York Jets (4-8)

December 8, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on December 1

Where is the game?

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jesey

Where can I get tickets?

How can I watch the game?

CBS throughout South Florida and the New York City market

Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Jets in yellow

Who is the broadcast team?

Tom McCarthy , Jay Feely

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

Dolphins listed no players on the injury report

Jets questionable: defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder); offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankles); cornerback Maurice Canady (illness/quad); tight end Ryan Griffin (illness); defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee/hip); wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring); linebacker Paul Worrilow (quad)

(shoulder); offensive lineman (ankles); cornerback (illness/quad); tight end (illness); defensive lineman (knee/hip); wide receiver (hamstring); linebacker (quad) Jets doubtful: safety Jamal Adams (ankle); offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee); safety Matthias Farley (rib/ankle); cornerback Art Maulet (calf);

(ankle); offensive lineman (knee); safety (rib/ankle); cornerback Art Maulet (calf); Jets out: running back Le’Veon Bell (illness - downgraded Saturday from questionable); cornerback Brian Poole (concussion)

What are the current betting odds?

Jets -5.5

Over/Under: 45.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly cloudy, 38°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins lead 54-52-1

Who won most recently?

Dolphins won 36-18 in Week 9, 2019 in Miami

