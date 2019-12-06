Dolphins at Jets Week 14 2019: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, tickets, odds, MetLife Takeover, more

Buy tickets through StubHub to join other Dolphins fans at MetLife Stadium as they look for the season sweep of the Jets.
The Miami Dolphins head to New Jersey this weekend for two-straight games at MetLife Stadium. The first sees the Dolphins looking to complete a season sweep of the New York Jets. The Dolphins beat the Jets in Week 9 down in Miami 26-18, the South Florida franchise’s first win of the season.
The Jets are looking to bounce back after becoming the first team in NFL history to lose two games to teams that were at least 0-7 on the season, losing to Miami in Week 9 and the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
This is also the tenth anniversary of DolFans NYC’s annual MetLife Takeover. You know they are going to do it big this year, so look for all of them at the stadium!
As the NFL schedule reaches its final four weeks, here is everything you need to know for Sunday’s game:
Week 14
Miami Dolphins (3-9) at New York Jets (4-8)
December 8, 2019
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 1pm ET on December 1
Where is the game?
- MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jesey
Where can I get tickets?
How can I watch the game?
- CBS throughout South Florida and the New York City market
- Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Jets in yellow
Who is the broadcast team?
- Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely
How can I stream the game?
- FuboTV
- NFL Game Pass (Live audio during the game, video replay after the game)
- CBS All Access
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)
- Dolphins.com
Who is the radio broadcast team?
- Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper
Who was on the injury report?
- Dolphins listed no players on the injury report
- Jets questionable: defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder); offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankles); cornerback Maurice Canady (illness/quad); tight end Ryan Griffin (illness); defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee/hip); wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring); linebacker Paul Worrilow (quad)
- Jets doubtful: safety Jamal Adams (ankle); offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee); safety Matthias Farley (rib/ankle); cornerback Art Maulet (calf);
- Jets out: running back Le’Veon Bell (illness - downgraded Saturday from questionable); cornerback Brian Poole (concussion)
What are the current betting odds?
- Jets -5.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Partly cloudy, 38°F
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Regular Season: Dolphins lead 54-52-1
Who won most recently?
- Dolphins won 36-18 in Week 9, 2019 in Miami
Where can I get more Jets news?
- Gang Green Nation
- Twitter: @GangGreenNation
Loading comments...