New author joining The Phinsider team

The Phinsider staff is growing this morning as Jason Sarney officially joins us. Sarney brings to us another passionate Miami Dolphins fan who is looking for a place to analyze and discuss the team. He has experience over at Pro Football Network, focusing on the league as a whole and sports betting.

Now, he comes to us looking to work specifically analyzing the Dolphins with a mix of fan enthusiasm. He will be a great addition to the team, and I know he is excited to get started here on The Phinsider.

Please welcome him and look for his first article on the site later today. You can follow him on Twitter at @JSarney_PFN365.