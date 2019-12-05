Dolphins claim DT Zach Sieler, release OT Isaiah Prince

Earlier today, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe made an interesting discovery regarding HC Brian Flores and his never-ending search to find quality football players. Wolfe’s report states that before any move is made, Flores will watch the film and make a final decision on the player.

Brian Flores says he spends time daily scouting players, and still uses his personnel background to uncover gems off waivers & practice squads. He says he’s looked at the NFL waiver wire everyday for last 15 years. Team scouting effort for Dolphins but Flores has notable impact. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 5, 2019

Over the last 48 hours, the Dolphins have made a total of six roster moves. The latest move came minutes ago when Miami claimed 24-year old DT Zach Sieler off waivers from the Ravens. Sieler appeared in a total of six games with Baltimore since drafted in the 7th-round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Per league source, Dolphins have been awarded DE Zach Sieler off waivers from Baltimore. Dolphins continue looking at young players in search for gems. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 5, 2019

During his time with the Ravens, Sieler combined for four total tackles. Unfortunately, the Dolphins had to waive a player to place their newly signed DT on the active roster. Today, Miami released offensive tackle Isaiah Prince. The former 2019 sixth-round draft pick appeared in four games with the Dolphins, starting in two.

The hope is that Sieler can prove his worth over the last quarter of the season. Furthermore, if Prince clears waivers, there’s a very good chance he will be stashed on Miami’s practice squad. Time will tell if either of these players has a long-term role in Miami but for now, Brian Flores and the Dolphins are leaving no stone unturned. And for that, we should all be thankful.

