Dolphins continue to churn roster, add WR Mack Hollins and OL Evan Brown

A day after claiming WR Trevor Davis off of waivers from the Oakland Raiders, the Dolphins continue to churn their roster in hopes of finding players that can make a long-term impression on Brian Flores and his coaching staff.

The latest of these moves came today when the Dolphins claimed WR Mack Hollins off of waivers. Hollins, 26, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft. During his time with the Eagles, Hollins caught 26 targets for 351 yards and 1 touchdown. However, most of his value comes on special teams. And the Dolphins will look to see if he has any lasting value through the 2019 season.

Dolphins add OL Evan Brown and WR Mack Hollins, cut Ken Crawley and Chris Reed. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 4, 2019

Hollins wasn’t the only roster move the Dolphins made today, as they poached offensive lineman Evan Brown from the New York Giants practice squad. Brown, 23, signed with the Giants as an UDFA in 2018. He played only 3 snaps for the Giants in the team’s week 10 loss to the New York Jets

To add Brown and Hollins to the 53-man roster, the Dolphins released veteran OG Chris Reed and CB Ken Crawley. This is the fourth roster move the Miami Dolphins have made in the last 24 hours.