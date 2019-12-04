Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of Week

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday. The award comes after Sanders was 1-for-1 on field goals, connecting from 51-yards out, and 2-for-3 on extra points.

Oh, and he became the first kicker since 1977 to catch a touchdown pass.

Sanders was on the receiving end of a pass from punter Matt Haack in the second quarter of the team’s 37-31 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami appeared to be setting up for a field goal with 4:40 remaining in the half, but then the team split in half, with Haack in a shotgun formation behind center Daniel Kilgore. Haack faked right then ran back to his left, throwing a toss over the rushing defenders to a wide open Sanders, who went to his knee to catch the pass and score the touchdown for Miami.

The play, “Mountaineer Shot” in Miami’s playbook, pushed Miami into their first lead of the game. The Eagles would respond with a touchdown on their next drive, as well as one on the first possession of the second half, but it was all Miami after that, with Sanders’ touchdown the second of five-straight touchdown drives for Miami (not counting the team’s kneel with six-seconds remaining in the first half to go to half time).

This is Sanders’ second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award in 2019. He previously was recognized in Week 10 when he was 3-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points in Miami’s 16-12 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Sanders’ three field goals were from 47-, 48-, and 48-yards in the game.

Sanders is the only Dolphins player to be recognized with a Player of the Week award this season.