Dolphins make series of roster moves on Tuesday with Kalen Ballage to injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday afternoon a series of roster moves, headlined by placing running back Kalen Ballage on injured reserve. Miami’s starting running back appeared to injure his ankle or lower leg during the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Ballage ran out to the flat for a pass and immediately began hoping before collapsing to the ground.

The Dolphins also waived safety Montre Hartage, who was promoted from the practice squad last week.

Filling the two available roster spots, the Dolphins made waiver claims of running back Zach Zenner and wide receiver Trevor Davis. Zenner comes to Miami after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals, while Davis joins Miami from the Oakland Raiders.

Davis was a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2016, playing with them until being traded during the 2019 season to the Raiders. He now comes to Miami where he will likely work as a kick and punt returner, as well as a depth option at receiver. He has played in 40 career games with 16 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown. He has 54 kickoff returns for a 22.3 yards per return average and 53 punt returns for a 10.6 average. He also has six carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Zenner was an undrafted free agent signed by the Detroit Lions in 2015. Along with Detroit he has spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona, both during this season. He has appeared in 40 career games, carrying the ball 177 times for 683 yards with eight touchdowns, along with 29 receptions for 282 yards. He has 11 special teams tackles in his career.

Ballage ends his season with appearance in 12 games, starting six times, with 74 carries for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 14 passes for 63 yards.

Hartage was signed as an undrafted free agent by Miami in May, moving to the practice squad as part of the final roster cuts this preseason. He made his NFL debut against the Eagles.