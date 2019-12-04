Dolphins RB Kalen Ballage makes NFL history

The Miami Dolphins offense is currently averaging 62.8 yards on the ground in 2019, which is dead last in the NFL. And yes, some of that has to do with the ever-changing offensive line but a lot of that can be credited to running backs, most notably, Kalen Ballage.

Truth is, many within the Dolphins’ organization and fanbase believed Ballage had the capabilities to be an every-down RB in the NFL. Boy, were they wrong. Despite leading the team with 74 carries in 2019, he’s averaged an average of 1.8 yards. Which, believe it or not, means Kalen Ballage has made history.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Kalen Ballage is the first player in NFL history to finish a season with 60+ rushing attempts and an average yards per carry of under 2 yards.

Ballage officially becomes the first player in NFL history to finish a season with 60+ attempts (he's at 74) and a yards per carry average under 2.0 (1.8).https://t.co/9UENvL0aiZ — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) December 3, 2019

Again, not all of this is Ballage’s fault. The offensive line has been in shambles and just like we expected, the team continued to ride the hot hand in the backfield—similar to their big brother in New England. But for a player that showed so much promise at the end of the 2018 season, he has been a disappointment this season. And unfortunately for Ballage, he will not get an opportunity to change his fortunes, as he was placed on injured reserve yesterday evening.

In the end, Miami will now turn to The Intern Patrick Laird, fellow rookie RB Myles Gaskin and newly signed FA Zach Zenner to help turn Miami’s fortunes around. Laird looked good in limited action last week, as did Gaskin. And Zenner has had moderate success in Detroit. All three RBs should be a step up from Ballage, in both the run game and the passing game.

One thing is for certain, Miami will be investing an early draft pick on the position in 2020—no matter how the run game looks over the next four weeks. And in a loaded class with tons of potential starting RBs, this would be in the Dolphins’ best interest.

This article was written by Josh Houtz (@houtz) who fully supports or Laird and savior.