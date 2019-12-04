Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 12/04/2019

Tonight's Phinsider Question of The Day is with what we see, a coaching staff doing a ton with little, and what seems to be a bright future for the Miami Dolphins down the road with draft picks stacked to the ceiling, how will you as a Dolphins fan, that has been there through thick and thin react when the team starts to really play well and the band-wagoners show up in droves? We know it’s going to happen. It happens with every team that starts to win. Who the hell ever saw a New England Patriots anything back in the day when they sucked? Now I see that crap everywhere I go in the country. Band-wagoners! So what’s your take on the whole band-wagon thing? Also note the well known Phinsider member holding the sign in the photo!

