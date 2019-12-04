Eagles at Dolphins recap: Stock watch for Miami following win

We are on to Wednesday in the week, which typically is our day to start looking forward toward the Miami Dolphins’ next game. However, with the holiday weekend last weekend, we are still dragging one article - our weekly stock watch for the Dolphins based on the last game. In this case, with the win over the Philadelphia Eagles, there is a lot of stock up to mention, so we definitely need to update our stock watch.

And, because I really enjoyed this game and did not see anything blatantly jumping out at me as worthy of a stock down - except for maybe the injury to Kalen Ballage - I’m only going stock up this week. It was a good weekend for the Dolphins.

Stock up: DeVante Parker, wide receiver - Two weeks ago, Parker set a new career single-game high with 135 receiving yards against the Buffalo Bills, catching seven passes in that game. He bettered that on Sunday with 159 yards on seven receptions with two touchdowns. He also surpassed his previous career high in season receiving yards, passing his 2017 670 yards, with 854 yards already this season. He is four receptions shy of his career high of 57, also in 2017, and he has already surpassed his touchdown total, with six this year compared to his four in 2016. He is playing like a number one receiver having a breakout season, and, while it took into his fifth year to reach his potential, Parker is looking like a really good first-round pick back in 2015 by the Dolphins. Since Miami’s bye week, Parker has the most receiving yards in the AFC.

Stock up: Mike Gesicki, tight end - Gesicki is quietly having a really good season. He caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, high pointing the ball at times, throwing flying knees at defenders at times, and looking more and more like the seam threat Miami envisioned when they selected him in the second round in 2018. He has 14 more receptions this year than he did all of last year, has nearly doubled his 202 yards from 2018 with 401 yards this year, and has his only two touchdowns this season. He is even turning the heads some of his biggest critics at this point.

Stock up: Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback - Fitzpatrick is playing exactly how Fitzpatrick always plays, a gunslinger who can light up a stats sheet, but can also break your heart with mistakes. The good thing for Miami right now is, he is limiting those mistakes. There is no doubt that Fitzpatrick plays his butt off every single snap, and that the Dolphins as a whole are picking up that mentality. This team is fighting every play. Fitzpatrick was 27-for-39 for 365 yards with three touchdowns and an interception on Sunday, giving him a 113.7 passer rating on the day.

Stock up: Brian Flores, head coach - Flores is being creative, taking chances, and putting the Dolphins in a position to win each week. It is still a small sample size, but everything he is doing, and how hard this team is playing, is making it look like the Dolphins finally have a solid head coach. We have all been down this excitement in the first year road before, so there has to be some caution to the optimism, but Flores’ stock keeps rising each week.

Stock up: Matt Haack, punter and Jason Sanders, kicker - When a punter throws a touchdown pass to a kicker, the stock of both players automatically rises.

Stock up: Sam Eguavoen, linebacker - He only recorded four tackles with a sack on Sunday, but it just felt like Eguavoen was everywhere. There are not the stats to back up my thoughts here, but I really liked what I saw from the CFL addition.

Stock up: Eric Rowe, cornerback/safety - Rowe has played well as an emergency safety for Miami over the past few weeks, and the Dolphins rewarded him this week with a three-year, $18 million contract extension. That seems to signal a rising stock.