The Splash Zone 12/4/19: The “Intern” Introduces Himself

Besides Dolphin fans, no one knew who Patrick Laird was. Heck, people at the Dolphins facility assumed he was working as intern, which is where he got his nickname “The Intern”. On Sunday with Kalen Ballage injured, Laird and Myles Gaskin had to step up with both of them having their own moments during the game. But none were as significant as Laird’s touchdown run near the goal line and his catch to convert for the two point conversion. With Ballage’s status up in the air, Laird could end up being the Dolphins starting running back the rest of the season and splitting time with Gaskin.

The Intern: Rookie RB Patrick Laird Introduces Himself With Clutch Touchdown

The undrafted rookie from Cal played a significant role in the Dolphins' comeback win over the Eagles.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick Nominated For FedEx Air Player Of The Week Honors

Fitzpatrick passed for a season-high 365 yards and three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

How Miami Dolphins receivers coach Karl Dorrell helped DeVante Parker take off - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dorrell gave Parker a clean slate and they’ve earned mutual trust

Dolphins Secondary

Eric Rowe Earns Longer Stay With Dolphins

The defensive back has shown his versatility this season, playing multiple rolls.

Dolphins Special Teams

Fake FG is part of Dolphins’ bag of special teams tricks | Miami Herald

Having the punter pass to the place-kicker with eight of their teammates split way wide was the brainchild of Miami Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, who says such trick plays tend to percolate in his mind.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: This Team Plays Hard Every Week

The Dolphins' consistent all-out effort is a reflection of Brian Flores and this coaching staff.

