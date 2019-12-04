Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady: ‘Gaining confidence’ with Patriots’ receivers every week - Pats Pulpit

Brady and his pass catchers were not on the same page on Sunday, but the quarterback is confident in the developing chemistry.





Jamal Adams week to week with ankle sprain - Gang Green Nation

Jets star safety Jamal Adams suffered an ankle sprain in yesterday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Adam Gase termed Adams "week to week" on Monday, indicating he might miss at least...





NFL Playoff Picture: Despite New England Patriots’ loss, Buffalo Bills don’t control own destiny in AFC East - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills still need some help.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. 49ers: Play of the game - Baltimore Beatdown

It wasn’t pretty, but the Ravens grinded out a victory against the 49ers on Sunday. Despite poor playing conditions due to rainy weather from start to finish, there were still numerous highlight...





Maurkice Pouncey returns from suspension ready for Steelers stretch run - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers Pro Bowl center has been reinstated after his two-game suspension, and is ready for the stretch run of the regular season.





Andy Dalton leads Bengals to first win, beat Jets 22-6 - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals looked like a completely different team as players on offense, defense, and special teams set new franchise records.





Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield expected to practice this week despite injury - Dawgs By Nature

Quarterback hurt his hand late in the first half against Pittsburgh, but is not expected to miss any time.

AFC SOUTH:

Report: Texans Will Not Hire General Manager For 2020 Season - Battle Red Blog

The structure will reportedly remain flat.





5 Things We Learned About The Titans’ Stunning Victory At Indianapolis - Music City Miracles

The Colts finally went down!





Gardner Minshew named starting Jaguars quarterback - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback going forward, most likely lasting through the final four games of the season.





Colts WR Chester Rogers suffers fracture in knee, likely headed to IR - Stampede Blue

The Colts just can’t catch a break at the wide receiver position. Chester Rogers, the team’s punt returner and receiver went down with a knee injury in the Colts’ loss to the Tennessee Titans and...

AFC WEST:

Fangio cools heat on offensive coaches with comments today - Mile High Report

Head Coach Vic Fangio made some important clarifications in his media comments today that are worth discussing.





Chargers-Broncos final score: Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Denver Broncos 23-20 - Bolts From The Blue

Following a Ty Long touchback, the Denver Broncos took over from their own 25 and promptly went three-and-out after Adrian Phillips stopped Noah Fant short of the sticks on 3rd down. Colby Wadman...





Oakland Raiders struggling due to miscues, not doing the little things well - Silver And Black Pride

In his day-after press conference, Jon Gruden consistently pointed to himself as reason team is currently struggling





Chiefs’ Darwin Thompson could see more time vs. Patriots - Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid suggested Williams’ hamstring issue could keep him out of the lineup, opening the door for the rookie.

NFC EAST:

Pat Shurmur downplays remarks by “spirited” Janoris Jenkins - Big Blue View

That and more takeaways from Shurmur’s Monday media availability





NFL insider says significant changes will be made to Eagles’ coaching staff (barring playoff run) - Bleeding Green Nation

Yup.





Amari Cooper on re-signing with the Cowboys: I love it here. I want to be here. - Blogging The Boys

Sounds like Amari Cooper wants to stay.





Why Winning Games Should Actually Seal Bruce Allen’s Fate - Hogs Haven

Enjoy the wins down the stretch! Just don’t ignore the incompetence of Bruce Allen.

NFC NORTH:

Packers claim RB/KR Tyler Ervin on waivers from Jaguars, release Tremon Smith - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay is making a change on returns.





Detroit Lions DC Paul Pasqualoni takes responsibility for defensive struggles - Pride Of Detroit

The veteran coordinator is shying away from blame.





Ryan Pace Approval Rating - Windy City Gridiron

Time for a WCG Poll of the day...





Dalvin Cook AND Stefon Diggs injured against Seattle - Daily Norseman

Both on the same play

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints win the NFC South after 26-18 win over the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints beat the Falcons 26-18 and win their third consecutive NFC South crown





Will the Falcons win any of their last four games? - The Falcoholic

Chances are good they’ll manage it, but where and when?





After Washington loss, the Panthers should be in full tank mode - Cat Scratch Reader

With an unrealistic chance of making the playoffs, this team should make the future its biggest interest.





Bucs’ Chris Godwin in line for big pay raise in 2020 - Bucs Nation

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan said he rolled with the hot hand in Raheem Mostert over Tevin Coleman - Niners Nation

Shanahan spoke to the media on Monday





...Yikes. - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have undergone changes but with little to show for it and change is coming.





Seahawks take top spot in NFC West with 37-30 thriller over Vikings - Field Gulls

Top dogs in the NFC West!

The Seattle Seahawks (10-2) got off to a bad start against the Minnesota Vikings (8-4), then took control in the 2nd half, and because they know blowouts are forbidden...





LA Rams KR/PR JoJo Natson, Jr., out 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury - Turf Show Times

The Rams’ primary return man will miss the rest of the regular season.