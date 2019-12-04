Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Tom Brady: ‘Gaining confidence’ with Patriots’ receivers every week - Pats Pulpit
Brady and his pass catchers were not on the same page on Sunday, but the quarterback is confident in the developing chemistry.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jamal Adams week to week with ankle sprain - Gang Green Nation
Jets star safety Jamal Adams suffered an ankle sprain in yesterday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Adam Gase termed Adams "week to week" on Monday, indicating he might miss at least...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
NFL Playoff Picture: Despite New England Patriots’ loss, Buffalo Bills don’t control own destiny in AFC East - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills still need some help.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. 49ers: Play of the game - Baltimore Beatdown
It wasn’t pretty, but the Ravens grinded out a victory against the 49ers on Sunday. Despite poor playing conditions due to rainy weather from start to finish, there were still numerous highlight...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Maurkice Pouncey returns from suspension ready for Steelers stretch run - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers Pro Bowl center has been reinstated after his two-game suspension, and is ready for the stretch run of the regular season.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Andy Dalton leads Bengals to first win, beat Jets 22-6 - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals looked like a completely different team as players on offense, defense, and special teams set new franchise records.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield expected to practice this week despite injury - Dawgs By Nature
Quarterback hurt his hand late in the first half against Pittsburgh, but is not expected to miss any time.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Report: Texans Will Not Hire General Manager For 2020 Season - Battle Red Blog
The structure will reportedly remain flat.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
5 Things We Learned About The Titans’ Stunning Victory At Indianapolis - Music City Miracles
The Colts finally went down!
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Gardner Minshew named starting Jaguars quarterback - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback going forward, most likely lasting through the final four games of the season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts WR Chester Rogers suffers fracture in knee, likely headed to IR - Stampede Blue
The Colts just can’t catch a break at the wide receiver position. Chester Rogers, the team’s punt returner and receiver went down with a knee injury in the Colts’ loss to the Tennessee Titans and...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Fangio cools heat on offensive coaches with comments today - Mile High Report
Head Coach Vic Fangio made some important clarifications in his media comments today that are worth discussing.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers-Broncos final score: Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Denver Broncos 23-20 - Bolts From The Blue
Following a Ty Long touchback, the Denver Broncos took over from their own 25 and promptly went three-and-out after Adrian Phillips stopped Noah Fant short of the sticks on 3rd down. Colby Wadman...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Oakland Raiders struggling due to miscues, not doing the little things well - Silver And Black Pride
In his day-after press conference, Jon Gruden consistently pointed to himself as reason team is currently struggling
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Darwin Thompson could see more time vs. Patriots - Arrowhead Pride
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid suggested Williams’ hamstring issue could keep him out of the lineup, opening the door for the rookie.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Pat Shurmur downplays remarks by “spirited” Janoris Jenkins - Big Blue View
That and more takeaways from Shurmur’s Monday media availability
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL insider says significant changes will be made to Eagles’ coaching staff (barring playoff run) - Bleeding Green Nation
Yup.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Amari Cooper on re-signing with the Cowboys: I love it here. I want to be here. - Blogging The Boys
Sounds like Amari Cooper wants to stay.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Why Winning Games Should Actually Seal Bruce Allen’s Fate - Hogs Haven
Enjoy the wins down the stretch! Just don’t ignore the incompetence of Bruce Allen.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers claim RB/KR Tyler Ervin on waivers from Jaguars, release Tremon Smith - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay is making a change on returns.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions DC Paul Pasqualoni takes responsibility for defensive struggles - Pride Of Detroit
The veteran coordinator is shying away from blame.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Ryan Pace Approval Rating - Windy City Gridiron
Time for a WCG Poll of the day...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Dalvin Cook AND Stefon Diggs injured against Seattle - Daily Norseman
Both on the same play
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints win the NFC South after 26-18 win over the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints beat the Falcons 26-18 and win their third consecutive NFC South crown
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Will the Falcons win any of their last four games? - The Falcoholic
Chances are good they’ll manage it, but where and when?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
After Washington loss, the Panthers should be in full tank mode - Cat Scratch Reader
With an unrealistic chance of making the playoffs, this team should make the future its biggest interest.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs’ Chris Godwin in line for big pay raise in 2020 - Bucs Nation
Per Greg Auman of The Athletic
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Kyle Shanahan said he rolled with the hot hand in Raheem Mostert over Tevin Coleman - Niners Nation
Shanahan spoke to the media on Monday
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
...Yikes. - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have undergone changes but with little to show for it and change is coming.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks take top spot in NFC West with 37-30 thriller over Vikings - Field Gulls
Top dogs in the NFC West!
The Seattle Seahawks (10-2) got off to a bad start against the Minnesota Vikings (8-4), then took control in the 2nd half, and because they know blowouts are forbidden...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams KR/PR JoJo Natson, Jr., out 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury - Turf Show Times
The Rams’ primary return man will miss the rest of the regular season.
