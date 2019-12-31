Report: Dolphins to hire Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator

The AFC East has always been incestuous, with coaches and players often moving from one team within the division to another. Last year, the Miami Dolphins stole New England Patriots linebackers/de factor defensive coordinator Brian Flores to be their head coach. He brought with him Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea as his offensive coordinator, but then fired O’She after one season.

To replace O’Shea, the Dolphins appear to be looking at another former AFC East coach. According to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins will be bringing Chan Gailey out of retirement to take over as the team’s offensive coordinator. Gailey’s last two positions in the NFL were as the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 and as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2010 through 2012. This will also be his second stint with the Dolphins, serving as Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2000 through 2001.

Gailey has also served as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs (2008), the head coach at Georgia Tech (2002-2007), the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (1998-1999), the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the PIttsburgh Steelers (1994-1997), the head coach at Samford (1993), the head coach for the Birmingham Fire (1991-1992), positions with the Denver Broncos including offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach, and special teams coach (1985-1990), head coach at Troy State (1983-1984), defensive coordinator at Air Force (1981-1982), defensive backs coach at Troy State (1976-1978), and as a graduate asssistant at the University of Florida (1974-1975). He played quarterback at Florida from 1971 through 1973.

Interestingly, with the Bills and the Jets, Gailey’s quarterback was Ryan Fitzpatrick, now the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. Could the Dolphins be looking to bring back Fitzpatrick for 2020? Is this a sign the veteran will continue with the team while a rookie quarterback is developed - or rehabbed - behind him?

Gailey’s calling-card is the spread offense known for being pass first. He has had top ten offenses with the Jets, Steelers, and Cowboys during his career. He runs concepts with multiple receivers, something that could work well in Miami with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, and Allen Hurns all possibly with the club next season.