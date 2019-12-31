Alamo Bowl: Utah Vs. Texas Live Thread & Game Information

This years Alamo Bowl will feature a match up between the PAC 12 and the BIG 12. Utah entered the post season with an 11 and 2 record, giving them 1st place in the PAC 12 South Division. Texas comes into this game behind their 7 and 5 regular season record, giving them 3rd place in the BIG 12.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this past weekends NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site

Alamo Bowl: Utah (11-2) 1st PAC 12 South Division Vs. Texas (7-5) 3rd BIG 12