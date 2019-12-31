Liberty Bowl: Navy Vs. Kansas State Live Thread & Game Information

This years Liberty Bowl will feature the ACC Vs. the BIG 12. Navy comes into this game having put up a 10 and 2 record, giving them 2nd place in the ACC West Division. Kansas State had an 8 and 4 record for the regular season, giving them 3rd place in the BIG 12.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this past weekends NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Miami Dolphins fan basic common courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site

Liberty Bowl: Navy (10-2) 2nd ACC West Division Vs. Kansas State (8-4) 3rd BIG !2