Dolphins fire offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea after one season; Other coaches out too

Black Monday will hit the Miami Dolphins after all. In a year in which first-time head coach Brian Flores took a roster that was ridiculed as one “tanking” the season - and maybe tanking too hard - and turned in a five-win season, it appeared the Dolphins would head to 2020 with the nucleus of the coaching staff and roster in place, with pieces being built around them. Instead, it appears the coaching staff will be shaken up as news of assistant coaches being fired has started to break.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo have mutually parted ways. Both sides, according to the report, had discussed a new contract for the veteran offensive line coach, but it was decided he would move on from Miami.

Just after that news broke, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson added the Dolphins had fired safeties coach Tony Oden.

Jackson then added the Dolphins also fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. Miami had the 27th ranked offense in 2019. The Dolphins are believed to be targeting a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft and a new offensive coordinator could be responsible for his development, either as a starter in 2020 or as a backup if the team elects to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick and/or Josh Rosen.

More changes could be coming to the Dolphins, and we will keep you updated as more is known.

Update: The Dolphins have now announced all three moves.