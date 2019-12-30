 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard arrested for domestic battery

By Josh Houtz and Kevin Nogle Updated
Miami Dolphins OTA Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

As we all know by now, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday, in one of the most impressive victories in recent memory. Unfortunately, the celebration didn’t last long.

As we found out a short time ago, Miami’s Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested Sunday Night for domestic battery.

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe the incident involved his fiancé.

Barry Jackson of the Sun Sentinel released more details of the incident.

“We are aware of the situation and are currently gathering information,” the Dolphins said through a released statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to a report from ESPN, Howard was initially taken to the Davie Police Department, then was transported to a local hospital when he complained about pain in his knee. Howard recently had surgery on the knee to remove scar tissue from a previous procedure. He was transferred to Broward County Jail following the hospital visit.

This incident would fall under the NFL’s personal conduct policy and could result in a suspension of Howard, even without a conviction.

UPDATE:

