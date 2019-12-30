Music City Bowl: Mississippi State Vs. Louisville Live Thread & Game Information

This years Music City Bowl will feature the SEC Vs. the ACC. Mississippi State posted an even 6 and 6 record on the season and finished 5th in the SEC’s West Division. The Louisville had a 7 and 5 record for their regular season, giving them 2nd place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this past weekends NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State (6-6) 5th SEC West Division Vs. Louisville (7-5) 2nd ACC Atlantic Division