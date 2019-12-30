Orange Bowl: Florida Vs. Virginia Live Thread & Game Information

This seasons Orange Bowl features the SEC versus the ACC. The 9th ranked University of Florida Gators will travel to Miami Gardens to take on the 24th ranked Virginia Cavaliers. Florida is coming off a regular season with a 10 and 2 record. The Cavaliers are coming off a 9 and 4 regular season.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this past weekends NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site

Orange Bowl: Florida (10-2) 2nd SEC East Division Vs. Virginia (9-4) 1st ACC Coastal Division