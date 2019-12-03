Dolphins add Trevor Davis from Raiders off waivers

The Miami Dolphins have claimed former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis off waivers, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. The moves adds another receiver to the roster following last week’s injury and injured reserve move with Jakeem Grant. Miami promoted Isaiah Ford into the roster position vacated by Grant ahead of last Sunday’s game.

No associated roster move has been announced yet following the addition of Davis.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Davis appeared in 11 games as a rookie, then 16 games his second year before injuries limited him to just two games played in 2018. He began 2019 with the Packers but was traded after two games to the Raiders, where he appeared in nine games with four starts. He has 16 career receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown.

Running a 4.42 second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, Davis’ speed also works for him as a punt and kick returner. he has 53 career punt returns for an average of 10.6 yards along with 54 kick returns for 22.3 yards.

The Dolphins will likely look to Davis as a returner first, then add him to some plays on offense - essentially filling Grant’s role on both special teams and offense.

We will update with the corresponding roster move when it is available.