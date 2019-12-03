2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 14

The Phinsider NFL Power Rankings are back this week after missing last week when Thanksgiving threw off my schedule. Sorry about missing the week, but we make up for it today with...well, just a standard NFL Power Rankings post.

Our weekly NFL Power Rankings here on The Phinsider are a little different than maybe you are used to reading from around the web. Instead of just taking last week’s results and power rankings, with teams shifting up if they win or down if they lose, we start with a clean slate each week. Josh Houtz and I then take turns selecting draft style the team we think has the best chance to win the Super Bowl. If you are confident a team can win it all, you pick them. It leads to some swings that may be bigger than on other power rankings, but it also leads to teams that lose potentially staying in place or even moving up.

This week, Josh has the odd picks, while I take the even.