Dolphins at Patriots inactives list: Taco Charlton sits again for Miami

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are a little over an hour away from their regular-season finale kickoff. Both teams have released their inactive players list for the game.

The Dolphins will once again sit defensive end Taco Charlton, a move that has been called a “game plan” decision when he or Charles Harris have been inactive in the past. Also not available for today’s game for Miami are wide receiver Allen Hurns, cornerback Jomal Wiltz, linebacker Vince Biegel, tackle J’Marcus Webb, center/guard Keaton Sutherland, and tight end Clive Walford. Walford did not travel with the team to New England, a move that was listed as non-injury related.

For the Patriots, the inactives player list includes quarterback Cody Kessler, defensive back Terrence Brooks, cornerback Jason McCourty, running back Damien Harris, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, tight end Ryan Izzo, and defenisve lineman Byron Cowart.

Kickoff from New England’s Gillette Stadium is at 1pm ET.