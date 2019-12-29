Dolphins at Patriots Week 17: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins visit the New England Patriots Sunday for the second half of the teams’ annual home-and-home series. This weekend’s game also marks the end of the 2019 regular season, with Miami headed into offseason preparations while the Patriots will move into postseason play.

Back in Week 2, the Patriots dominated the Dolphins, ending the game 43-0. Will Miami put up a better performance this weekend? Will the Patriots again dominate the Dolphins and lock themselves into the AFC’s second seed for the playoffs?

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday’s game:

Week 17

Miami Dolphins (4-11) at New England Patriots (12-3)

December 29, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on December 29

Where is the game?

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

How can I watch the game?

CBS throughout most of the eastern United States

Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Patriots in red

Who is the broadcast team?

Greg Gumbel, Trent Green

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

Dolphins questionable: linebacker Vince Biegel (elbow), defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle), wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle/neck), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ankle/thumb), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (ankle)

(elbow), defensive end (ankle), wide receiver (ankle/neck), defensive tackle (ankle/thumb), defensive tackle (ankle) Dolphins out: cornerback Jomal Wiltz (shoulder); tight end Clive Walford (did not travel; non-injury related)

(shoulder); tight end (did not travel; non-injury related) Patriots questionable: Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (groin), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (illness), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), running back Sony Michel (illness; added Saturday)

What are the current betting odds?

Patriots -17

Over/Under: 44.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Rain, 35°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Dolphins lead 55-53

Who won most recently?

Patriots won 43-0 in Week 2, 2019 in Miami

Patriots won three of last five

