Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

This evenings Sunday Night Football Game features two teams from the NFC West and two of the top teams in the NFL. The 49ers come into the week first place in their respective division and holding the first seed in the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks come into the week in second place in their division holding the 5th seed but can snatch the division title away from the 49ers with a win this evening.

Depending on the outcome of the New Orleans Saints Vs. Carolina Panthers game and the Green Bay Packers Vs. Detroit Lions game today the seeding in the NFC could be all changed up by a Seahawks victory this evening. Seattle won their first meeting, in an away game for the Seahawks, this season 27 to 24.

Sunday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers (12-3) 1st NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (11-4) 2nd NFC West