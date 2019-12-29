Week Seventeen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.

Sunday, December 29th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Washington Redskins (3-12) 4th NFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (7-8) 2nd NFC East

When: 4:25 PM EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717

Channel 717 Odds: Dallas Cowboys -12

Dallas Cowboys -12 Over/Under: 45.5

Oakland Raiders (7-8) 2nd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (6-9) 3rd AFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Denver Broncos -3.5

Denver Broncos -3.5 Over/Under: 40.5

Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) 4th NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (8-7) 3rd NFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 719

Channel 719 Odds: Los Angeles Rams -5.5

Los Angeles Rams -5.5 Over/Under: 45

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) 1st NFC East @ New York Giants (4-11) 3rd NFC East

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 718

Channel 718 Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -3

Philadelphia Eagles -3 Over/Under: 45

Indianapolis Colts (7-8) 3rd AFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) 4th AFC South

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716

Channel 716 Odds: Indianapolis Colts -5

Indianapolis Colts -5 Over/Under: 42

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) 2nd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (13-2) 1st AFC North

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -2

Pittsburgh Steelers -2 Over/Under: 37

Tennessee Titans (8-7) 2nd AFC South @ Houston Texans (10-5) 1st AFC South