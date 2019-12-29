Week Seventeen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.
Please treat this live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. Remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on the Phinsider.
Sunday, December 29th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Washington Redskins (3-12) 4th NFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (7-8) 2nd NFC East
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717
- Odds: Dallas Cowboys -12
- Over/Under: 45.5
Oakland Raiders (7-8) 2nd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (6-9) 3rd AFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Denver Broncos -3.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) 4th NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (8-7) 3rd NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 719
- Odds: Los Angeles Rams -5.5
- Over/Under: 45
Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) 1st NFC East @ New York Giants (4-11) 3rd NFC East
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 718
- Odds: Philadelphia Eagles -3
- Over/Under: 45
Indianapolis Colts (7-8) 3rd AFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) 4th AFC South
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: Indianapolis Colts -5
- Over/Under: 42
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) 2nd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (13-2) 1st AFC North
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -2
- Over/Under: 37
Tennessee Titans (8-7) 2nd AFC South @ Houston Texans (10-5) 1st AFC South
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Tennessee Titans -6
- Over/Under: 44.5
