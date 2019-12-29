Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots: Live Thread and Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins come into this weeks game coming off of their fourth win of the season. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime last week by a 38 to 35 score. The loss gave the Bengals the first pick in next years NFL draft.

The New England Patriots met Miami this first time in the second week of this season. The game turned into an ugly blowout at the hands of the Pats by a 43 to 0 score. Miami has since played much better and hope to serve as spoilers today, possibly hurting the Patriots seeding in the playoffs with a win.

Miami Dolphins (4-11) 4th AFC East @ New England Patriots (12-3) 1st AFC East