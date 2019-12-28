The Splash Zone 12/28/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Patriots

i

The Dolphins will play their final regular season game against the hated Patriots tomorrow. The season was full of ups and downs but I think fans can be a tad excited for what the future has in store for this regime with all the draft picks they have for the next two years. Win or loss does not matter. A win is always great against the Patriots while a loss would help the Dolphins draft position.

AC In The AM: Sunday In New England Good Way To Measure Progress

The Dolphins are hoping to finish the 2019 season with a strong performance against the Patriots.

Dolphins at Patriots

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Patriots

John Congemi breaks down his keys for Sunday's showdown in Indianapolis.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t expect “difficult decision” about playing in 2020 – ProFootballTalk

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been named both the Dolphins' MVP and the recipient of the team's Don Shula Leadership Award, but he said on Thursday that he isn't certain that he'll be back to take another run at those prizes.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Why Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins races on the field to celebrate offensive touchdowns - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins’ rookie has made big improvements since mid-season, but his fun, positive energy is relentless and consistent

