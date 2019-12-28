Peach Bowl: Oklahoma Vs. LSU Live Thread & Game Information

This years Peach Bowl serves as one of the two semifinal games in the College Football Playoffs. LSU’s starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, started his college career at Ohio State before winding up at LSU and winning this seasons Heisman Trophy. LSU is also currently ranked 1st in the country.

Oklahoma comes into this game having lost only one game during the regular season on their way to winning the Big 12.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this weekends upcoming NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Peach Bowl: Oklahoma (12-1) 1st Big 12 Vs. LSU (13-0) 1st SEC