Fiesta Bowl: Clemson Vs. Ohio State Live Thread & Game Information

This years Fiesta Bowl will serve as one of the two semifinal games for this years College Football Playoffs. Clemson with their 13 and 0 record for the regular season gets Clemson to the College Football Playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

Ohio State also enters the game on a roll having won their last three games over top 14 or better teams. The winner of this game of course goes on to play for the national title.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this weekends upcoming NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Fiesta Bowl: Clemson (13-0) 1st ACC Atlantic Division Vs. Ohio State (13-0) 1st BTEN East Division