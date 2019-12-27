Dan Marino Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

For several weeks now, the NFL has been naming its top-100 players of all-time. And to the surprise of many, several former Dolphins have found their way on this historic list.

Obviously, Don Shula made the list because until this day he remains the NFL’s most winningest head coach (347), and is one of the greatest of all-time. Joining head coach Shula on the top-100 list is wide receiver Paul Warfield, center Dwight Stephenson, and linebacker Junior Seau. And now, we can add another familiar name to the list of all-time greats—The GOAT, Dan Marino.

Dan Marino is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!



1984 NFL MVP

3x First-Team All-Pro

5th all-time pass yards and TDs

First player with 5,000+ pass yards in a single season (1984) pic.twitter.com/6TUPXIhszm — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019

There will never be another QB with the same type of skill-set as Marino. The Right Arm of God had one of the quickest releases you will ever see, coupled with elite arm strength and pinpoint accuracy. Until this day, he remains one of the best QB of all-time.

The Hall of Fame QB played 17 years in the NFL throwing for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns. Sure, he never won a Super Bowl but that doesn’t discredit just how great he truly was.

Finally, the NFL Network gets one of these lists right and gives Dan Marino the credit he deserves. Now, if only the Dolphins could find his predecessor, something they’ve been unable to do for the last 20 years.