Ryan Fitzpatrick named AFC Offensive Player of Week

The NFL announced their Week 16 players of the week awards on Friday, with Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick taking the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor. This marks the third time this season a Dolphins player was honored with a Player of the Week award, the previous two both recognizing kicker Jason Sanders with AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Weeks 10 and 13).

Fitzpatrick threw for 419 yards and four touchdowns on 31-for-52 passing in Miami’s 38-35 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. He finished the game with a 103.0 passer rating.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week



419 passing yards and 4 TDs for Fitz! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/mFbU0RO6RS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 27, 2019

The rest of the AFC Players of the Week were Denver Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones for the Defensive Player of the Week and Indianapolis Colts punt returner Nyheim Hines for the Special Teams Player of the Week. On the NFC side, Offensive Player of the Week was New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Defensive Player of the Week was Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, and Special Teams Player of the Week was San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.