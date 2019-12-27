Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force Vs. Washington State Live Thread & Game Information

Both teams in tonight's game feature high powered offenses making this game one of those possible shoot outs. Despite their good offenses each goes about it a bit differently. Washington State, led by Mike Leech, known for his high powered offenses wherever he goes, runs an “Air Raid” style of passing offense. Washington’s starting quarterback, Anthony Gordon, led the country in passing yards.

Air Force on the other side of the ball prefer to get things done offensively via the run game. The Falcons run oriented offense relies on misdirection and running the option.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this weekends upcoming NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force (10-2) 2nd MWC Mountain Division Vs. Washington State (6-6) 5th Pac 12 North Division