Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State Vs. Wake Forest Live Thread & Game Information

Michigan State comes into this bowl game only four years removed from participating in the College Football Playoffs. This season they had to win their final two games just to qualify for a bowl game.

Wake Forest enters this bowl season trying to signal the rest of the ACC that they are ready to be a competitive member of the conference coming off their 8 and 4 year. A win in their bowl game, along with a solid record on the year should serve notice to the rest of the ACC.

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State (6-6) 5th BTEN East Division Vs. Wake Forest (8-4) 3rd ACC Atlantic Division