2020 NFL Mock Draft: CBS Sports has Miami addressing offense in first round

As the 2019 NFL regular season comes to a close this weekend, the Miami Dolphins will move to full-time preparation for 2020. The team’s roster, which was torn down prior to the 2019 season, has needs all over it, though the Dolphins also are projected to have the most salary cap space in the league as well as somewhere around 12 to 14 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. How will the club fix their roster?

According to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, they could do it by looking solely offensive with their three first-round picks. In his 2020 NFL Mock Draft released Wednesday, Trapasso starts the projection with the Cincinnati Bengals using the first-overall pick on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. He then follows that with the Washington Redskins adding Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, then the Detroit Lions picking Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, and the New York Giants using the fourth pick on Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas.

That brings the Dolphins on to the clock with the fifth-overall pick. Miami starts their prospect haul in a place where most analysts see the Dolphins starting this year. With the fifth pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Trapasso projects the Dolphins to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He explains:

At one point, I thought Tagovailoa could plummet in Round 1 due to his injury, but with the board falling like this, the Dolphins would likely scoop him up in a heartbeat.

The Dolphins next come on the clock with the 19th pick, and Trapasso has Miami adding a pass catcher. With the 19th pick in the first round, the Dolphins, according to Trapasso, select Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault, Jr. He writes:

When Shenault is healthy, he can be a scary downfield threat with awesome YAC skills due to his size, twitch, and contact balance. He’ll formulate a fun pairing with DeVante Parker.

The final first-round selection for the Dolphins, the 25th overall pick, Trapasso has Miami adding Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones. He explains:

Jones could use the tutelage of NFL offensive line coach when it comes to his kick slide. But he’s a naturally gifted, long, athletic left tackle with All-Pro potential.

The first and third picks for the Dolphins according to Trapasso make a ton of sense, with the team adding the quarterack they need and addressing the line of scrimmage and pass protection for Tagovailoa. The second pick, however, does not seem to be one the team needs to make. While adding a ton of talent should be Miami’s goal this offseason, it does not seem like wide receiver is the right place to do it. Besides Parker, Miami will have a returning Preston Williams along with the possibility of Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, and Isaiah Ford all returning.

What do you think of this mock draft?