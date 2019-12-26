Dolphins announce team awards: Ryan Fitzpatrick cleans up

The Miami Dolphins announced their 2019 team award winners, with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick winning two of the top awards. Also honored were wide receiver Albert Wilson and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Fitzpatrick was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player and the Don Shula Leadership Award winner. This was the 15th time in Dolphins history a player won the Dan Marino MVP award in his first year with the club, joining Brent Grimes (2013), Matt Moore (2011), Chad Pennington (2008 co-winner), Ricky Williams (2002 co-winner), Zach Thomas (1996), Keith Byars (1993), Dan Marino (1983), David Woodley (1980), Delvin Williams (1978), Earl Morrall (1972), Paul Warfield (1970 co-winner), Nick Buoniconti (1969), Bob Griese (1967) and Joe Auer (1966). He is the first quarterback to win the award since Ryan Tannehill in 2014.

Fitzpatrick is just the fourth player to win both the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award and the Don Shula Leadership Award in the same year, joining Chad Pennington (2008), Jason Taylor (2002, 2006), and Dan Marino (1995). Fitzpatrick is the sixth player to win the Don Shula Leadership Award in his first year with the team, joining Frank Gore (2018), Karlos Dansby (2010), Chad Pennington (2008), Junior Seau (2003) and Fred Barnett (1996).

Wilson was the recipient of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award. He joins Brandon Gibson (2014), O.J. McDuffie (1997) and Nat Moore (1984) as receivers to have won the award, being honored after returning to the field following a hip injury that ended his 2018 season after just seven games. Wilson has appears in 12 games, starting three times, this season with 38 receptions for 292 yards and one touchdown - including five receptions for 59 yards in Week 15 and seven receptions for 79 yards in Week 16.

Godchaux was honored as the team’s Nat Moore Community Service Award recipient, marking just the second time a defensive lineman won the award following the 2000 season when the award was shared by defensive ends Trace Armstrong and Jason Taylor and linebacker Zach Thomas. Godchaux, the Dolphins’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee this season, has worked in the community through the Dolphins’ FOOTBALL UNITES program, as well as founding the Chaux Down Foundation to teach youth about the importance of nutrition and exercise.

The Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award is voted upon by the South Florida media and the organization; it was renamed after Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in 2000. The Don Shula Leadership Award is voted upon by the Dolphins players to honor the teammate they feel exhibits leadership on and off the field; it was renamed after Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula in 2005. The Ed Block Courage Award honoree is selected by the team, with all 32 teams recognizing one player who symbolizes professionalism, strength, and dedication, while being a community role model. The Nat Moore Community Service Award is presented as a recognition of the player’s involvement in the South Florida community; it is named after wide receiver Nat Moore.