Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh Vs. Eastern Michigan Live Thread & Game Information

Eastern Michigan enters this bowl season looking for their second consecutive bowl win in program history. They also look to knock off a power 5 team for the second time this season after beating Illinois earlier in the year.

Pittsburgh comes into the game looking to break a 2 game losing streak to end the season. The two losses ended Pitt’s chances at any of the more prestigious bowl games.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this bowl game, any of the other upcoming bowl games, this weekends upcoming NFL games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh (7-5) 3rd ACC Coastal Division Vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6) 5th MIDAM West Division