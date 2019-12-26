Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech Vs. Miami Hurricanes Live Thread & Game Information

Louisiana Tech enters this Bowl Season on a five game bowl game winning streak. This season can also mark a program record ten wins for La. Tech with a win over Miami today. Now current Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz was part of the Louisiana Tech coaching staff in 2014, when the Tech post season streak began.

2014 also marks the last time the Hurricanes played in the Independence Bowl. Miami dropped that game to North Carolina 24 to 21. Miami also needs a win in today’s bowl game to break their current three game losing streak that they ended the regular season with.

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech (9-3) 2nd CUSA West Division Vs. University of Miami (6-6) 3rd ACC Coastal Division