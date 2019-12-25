Ryan Fitzpatrick earns FedEx Player of the Week nomination

The Miami Dolphins have been bad in 2019, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t any bright spots this season.

No matter how you feel about the Dolphins inability to lock up a top two draft position due to the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, you must acknowledge that Miami’s offense played very well. In fact, offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea’s unit played so well that a particularly important Dolphin is being nominated for an award! Who woulda thought?!

According to the miamidolphins.com, starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is being nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week, a weekly award given to quarterbacks who excel statistically and lead their respective teams to success. Fitzpatrick was nominated for his Week 16 performance against the Bengals. During the game, the veteran signal caller threw for 419 yards, four touchdowns, and just once interception, earning him a 103.0 quarterback rating. Fitzpatrick’s heroics helped the team to a 38-35 overtime victory over a Cincinnati team that almost surged to a last-minute comeback, but were staved off by Fitzpatrick and Co.

Two other quarterbacks were nominated this week, both of whom play in the NFC. New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones (352 yds, 5 TDs, 132.1 QBR) and New Orleans Saints superstar Drew Brees (279 yds, 3 TDs, 118.2 QBR) both led their teams to thrilling victories and are repeat members on the nominee list.

Last week’s winner of the award was Brees, who threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.