Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
‘If I hit you I get fined’: Tre’Davious White is wrong about Tom Brady - Pats Pulpit
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Studs & Duds Scorecard: Week 16 - Gang Green Nation
Following each Jets game this season, I’ll be participating in the post-game tradition of listing out the studs and duds of the Jets’ previous game — but with a new twist.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Penalty recap: Some humor to be found in flags as Buffalo Bills fall to New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
It’s mostly bad news this week, but we do have a hilarious thing to cover
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Browns final recap: The road to Miami comes through Baltimore - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 16 with a chance to clinch the top seed in the AFC and home-field advantage through the playoffs. The Ravens also had the opportunity to avenge their last loss of...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Why Randy Fichtner shouldn’t get all the blame for the Steelers offense - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been stagnant, but maybe fans need to look at the past to really see the present through the correct lens.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals claim Sharif Finch from Titans and place A.J. Green on IR - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals get more help at linebacker.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: No holiday miracle in the home finale - Dawgs By Nature
The Browns nice list is a short one following a disheartening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Hair of the Dog: Texans-Bucs - Battle Red Blog
The BRB gang get together to talk about Saturday’s division-winning game against the Buccaneers. It’s...it’s something else.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Three Things We Learned From The Titans’ Infuriating Loss To The Saints - Music City Miracles
Win and in next week!
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Potential cap casualties for the Jaguars in 2020 - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars could undergo serious changes heading into the 2020 season, who might fall victim to change?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Highlights from Week 16: Colts vs Panthers - Stampede Blue
Overview
Colts fans are likely conflicted following today's 38-6 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. On one hand it "damages" the teams chances to land an early pick in the 2020 NFL draft, on the...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos 3rd & long: Youth gets served - Mile High Report
The youngest offensive team in the league scored on five straight possessions.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Philip Rivers taking brunt of blame for flawed team - Bolts From The Blue
From Steve Young on the November 18th MNF halftime show to Dylan Hernández to the Bolts From the Blue postgame comment threads, Philip Rivers is either being referenced or outright blamed as the...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Playoffs or not, Week 17 is a perfect opportunity for the Raiders to test their mettle - Silver And Black Pride
The Raiders find themselves in the thick of the playoff conversation heading into Week 17 despite holding just a 7-8 record.
Nobody expected them to be in this position, so the fact that Week 17...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes had nothing to say about counting to 10 - Arrowhead Pride
This was not a surprise.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Valentine’s Views: Could Pat Shurmur have done enough to convince Giants to keep him? - Big Blue View
Maybe
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings’ loss to Packers means Eagles can now only face one of two teams in the wild card round - Bleeding Green Nation
Assuming the Birds officially clinch the NFC East, that is.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Cowboys limited Amari Cooper’s reps in fourth quarter against Eagles because he wasn’t playing well - Blogging The Boys
Sources say the Cowboys benched Amari Cooper.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Redskins Draft Profiles: Chase Young, EDGE - Hogs Haven
Hogs Haven takes a look at prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers' defense suffocated Vikings en route to 23-10 win and NFC North title - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay guaranteed themselves a home playoff game and kept hold of the 2 seed in the NFC on Monday night.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
What has been Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s best, worst draft class? - Pride Of Detroit
Back for a fifth draft come next April, Quinn has made a lot of picks. Which year did he do his best picking? His worst picking? Come and discuss!
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears outplayed and overmatched by the Chiefs, but let’s keep it positive! - Windy City Gridiron
Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 26-3 beat down from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Green Bay Packers 23, Minnesota Vikings 10: Vikings waste huge opportunity - Daily Norseman
Putrid offense means the Vikings will be the #6 seed in the NFC playoffs
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas breaks NFL single-season receiving record in Saints win over Titans - Canal Street Chronicles
Move over Marvin Harrison, Michael Thomas is moving in
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Tweet Recap: Falcons vs. Jaguars - The Falcoholic
Let’s see what Twitter had to say during and after that fun win.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers interview Mike McCarthy for vacant head coaching position - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have already started their coaching search for next season according to a report from Adam Schefter.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs In The Giving Spirit - Bucs Nation
Bucs gift the Texans a win in week sixteen, fall to 7-8
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFC West standings, Week 17: 49ers at the top - Niners Nation
One more week.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kenyan Drake has the Arizona Cardinals in an odd position with his future - Revenge of the Birds
It was a highly discussed decision at the time, and now the Arizona Cardinals have put themselves and Kenyan Drake in a position to cash out.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Report: Seattle Seahawks sign RB Marshawn Lynch - Field Gulls
On January 17, 2016, Marshawn Lynch made his return from hernia surgery, an injury which had kept him out of the Seahawks’ lineup since the previous November. Lynch’s stat line that day, a brutal...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams TE Tyler Higbee can set a record in Week 17 - Turf Show Times
Can the man known as Guy Fieri do it? Let’s hope so!