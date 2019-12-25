Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

‘If I hit you I get fined’: Tre’Davious White is wrong about Tom Brady - Pats Pulpit

Related: Patriots vs. Bills: Fan Notes from the Game





Jets Studs & Duds Scorecard: Week 16 - Gang Green Nation

Following each Jets game this season, I’ll be participating in the post-game tradition of listing out the studs and duds of the Jets’ previous game — but with a new twist.





Penalty recap: Some humor to be found in flags as Buffalo Bills fall to New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s mostly bad news this week, but we do have a hilarious thing to cover

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Browns final recap: The road to Miami comes through Baltimore - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 16 with a chance to clinch the top seed in the AFC and home-field advantage through the playoffs. The Ravens also had the opportunity to avenge their last loss of...





Why Randy Fichtner shouldn’t get all the blame for the Steelers offense - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been stagnant, but maybe fans need to look at the past to really see the present through the correct lens.





Bengals claim Sharif Finch from Titans and place A.J. Green on IR - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals get more help at linebacker.





Cleveland Browns: No holiday miracle in the home finale - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns nice list is a short one following a disheartening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

AFC SOUTH:

Hair of the Dog: Texans-Bucs - Battle Red Blog

The BRB gang get together to talk about Saturday’s division-winning game against the Buccaneers. It’s...it’s something else.





Three Things We Learned From The Titans’ Infuriating Loss To The Saints - Music City Miracles

Win and in next week!





Potential cap casualties for the Jaguars in 2020 - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars could undergo serious changes heading into the 2020 season, who might fall victim to change?





Highlights from Week 16: Colts vs Panthers - Stampede Blue

Overview

Colts fans are likely conflicted following today's 38-6 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. On one hand it "damages" the teams chances to land an early pick in the 2020 NFL draft, on the...

AFC WEST:

Broncos 3rd & long: Youth gets served - Mile High Report

The youngest offensive team in the league scored on five straight possessions.





Philip Rivers taking brunt of blame for flawed team - Bolts From The Blue

From Steve Young on the November 18th MNF halftime show to Dylan Hernández to the Bolts From the Blue postgame comment threads, Philip Rivers is either being referenced or outright blamed as the...





Playoffs or not, Week 17 is a perfect opportunity for the Raiders to test their mettle - Silver And Black Pride

The Raiders find themselves in the thick of the playoff conversation heading into Week 17 despite holding just a 7-8 record.

Nobody expected them to be in this position, so the fact that Week 17...





Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes had nothing to say about counting to 10 - Arrowhead Pride

This was not a surprise.

NFC EAST:

Valentine’s Views: Could Pat Shurmur have done enough to convince Giants to keep him? - Big Blue View

Maybe





NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings’ loss to Packers means Eagles can now only face one of two teams in the wild card round - Bleeding Green Nation

Assuming the Birds officially clinch the NFC East, that is.





Report: Cowboys limited Amari Cooper’s reps in fourth quarter against Eagles because he wasn’t playing well - Blogging The Boys

Sources say the Cowboys benched Amari Cooper.





Washington Redskins Draft Profiles: Chase Young, EDGE - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven takes a look at prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft

NFC NORTH:

Packers' defense suffocated Vikings en route to 23-10 win and NFC North title - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay guaranteed themselves a home playoff game and kept hold of the 2 seed in the NFC on Monday night.





What has been Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s best, worst draft class? - Pride Of Detroit

Back for a fifth draft come next April, Quinn has made a lot of picks. Which year did he do his best picking? His worst picking? Come and discuss!





Bears outplayed and overmatched by the Chiefs, but let’s keep it positive! - Windy City Gridiron

Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 26-3 beat down from the Kansas City Chiefs.





Green Bay Packers 23, Minnesota Vikings 10: Vikings waste huge opportunity - Daily Norseman

Putrid offense means the Vikings will be the #6 seed in the NFC playoffs

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas breaks NFL single-season receiving record in Saints win over Titans - Canal Street Chronicles

Move over Marvin Harrison, Michael Thomas is moving in





Tweet Recap: Falcons vs. Jaguars - The Falcoholic

Let’s see what Twitter had to say during and after that fun win.





Panthers interview Mike McCarthy for vacant head coaching position - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have already started their coaching search for next season according to a report from Adam Schefter.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs In The Giving Spirit - Bucs Nation

Bucs gift the Texans a win in week sixteen, fall to 7-8

NFC WEST:

NFC West standings, Week 17: 49ers at the top - Niners Nation

One more week.





Kenyan Drake has the Arizona Cardinals in an odd position with his future - Revenge of the Birds

It was a highly discussed decision at the time, and now the Arizona Cardinals have put themselves and Kenyan Drake in a position to cash out.





Report: Seattle Seahawks sign RB Marshawn Lynch - Field Gulls

On January 17, 2016, Marshawn Lynch made his return from hernia surgery, an injury which had kept him out of the Seahawks’ lineup since the previous November. Lynch’s stat line that day, a brutal...





LA Rams TE Tyler Higbee can set a record in Week 17 - Turf Show Times

Can the man known as Guy Fieri do it? Let’s hope so!