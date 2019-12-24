Dolphins injury recap: Four players go down on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 17 with little to play for. The number one pick in 2020’s NFL Draft is out of reach, as is the playoffs (by a long shot). That means there’s not much reason to force any bruised and battered players to gut through injuries, including four players who were knocked out of last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, several Dolphins are going to be evaluated by Miami’s medical staff heading into Week’ 17’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

Adding to the team’s ailing secondary is Jomal Wiltz’s shoulder injury. Wiltz was forced from Sunday’s game and did not return.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns, who recently signed a two-year, $12 million contract extension, was also removed from Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. The severity of Hurns’ injury is not yet known.

Linebacker Vince Biegel, who’s been making strides as a rotational pass rusher this season, left the Bengals game with an elbow injury. Biegel did not return, but Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham articulated that the team is hoping to have his length and physicality against New England this week.

The most serious of Miami’s injuries appears to be running back Myles Gaskin’s ankle ailment. According to Jackson, head coach Brian Flores told reporters that the team will likely need to add another running back to the roster to back up Patrick Laird and De’Lance Turner. The Dolphins have already lost running backs Kenyan Drake to a trade and Mark Walton to off-the-field issues. Gaskin is the latest Dolphins ball carrier to be replaced by no-named runners, though Laird has shown flashes at times this season. It’s no wonder journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently the team’s leading rusher on the season.