Dolphins sign RB Samaje Perine from Bengals practice squad

Heading into week 17, Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the team’s leading rusher with 228 yards. I repeat, Miami’s 37-year old QB is currently leading the team in rushing yards. So, with one game left to be played and Myles Gaskin likely out on Sunday with an ankle injury, the Dolphins needed to sign someone to the 53-man roster.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins have signed former Washington Redskins RB Samaje Perine from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Redskins starting RB Samaje Perine off the #Bengals practice squad, source said. He’ll join them this week and will be part of their future in 2020. Miami RB Myles Gaskin (ankle) sustained an injury yesterday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Perine, 24, started 8 games with the Redskins in 2017 carrying the ball 175 times for 603 yards and 1 touchdown. The former fourth-round pick was later released by the Redskins in August 2019 and claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Most interesting is that Rapoport’s tweet suggests that Perine will be “part of their future in 2020.” Let’s see if Perine can impress the coaching staff with a short week and limited time with the playbook before we pencil him into the lineup in 2020.