Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Monday Night Football features a match-up of two NFC teams looking to cement their places in the playoffs. If the playoffs were to begin today the Green Bay Packers, who will travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Vikings, would hold the third seed in the playoffs. The Packers also enter the night in first place in their division, only one game over the Vikings.

The Vikings enter the evening holding on to the 6th and final seed in the NFC playoff picture but can still win their division and improve their standing. The Packers are coming off a win last week over the Chicago Bears 21 to 13. The Vikings are likewise coming off a win last week with their 39 to 10 beat down of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers (11-3) 1st NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (10-4) 2nd NFC North