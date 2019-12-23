The Dolphins will have a top-5 draft pick in 2020 and that’s okay

No matter what anyone tries to tell you, winning on Sunday was not ideal for the Miami Dolphins’ future. After all, not only did a win knock Miami out of a top-3 draft pick but it put an end to any opportunity that the team had at landing Ohio State DE Chase Young.

Now that I got that off my chest. I’m going to do a complete 180 and let everyone know that things are going to be okay.

No, really.

Yes, the Dolphins don’t have a chance at the best pass-rusher in this year’s class. And they probably won’t have a chance at a few other top prospects. But what they do still have, is a very good chance at the player many had hoped the team would draft at the beginning of the season.

That player is Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Yes, we all know Tua suffered a season-ending hip injury and no one is certain of his future. Heck, he might not even declare for the 2020 draft. But if he does, no team is in a better position to draft the star QB than the Dolphins

Why? Because Miami currently sits with 15 draft picks, 3 of which are first-rounders. And although a team could trade up, who can compete with the Dolphins treasure trove of draft picks?

Nobody.

There’s a real chance that Miami can take Tagovailoa at 5 without very little competition. Detroit owes Matthew Stafford a boatload of money and the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, both have their QBs of the future.

This leads me to believe that if Tagovailoa is the QB the Dolphins truly covet—and everything checks out medically— there is nothing that can stand in their way.

Then again, maybe they decide to wait until 2021 for a QB and draft Isaiah Simmons, Jeffrey Okudah, Derrick Brown, or one of the many other elite players that will be available when Miami is on the clock. Maybe they use free agency to sign Teddy Bridgewater, trade for Cam Newton, or wait for it....sign Tom Brady.

No one knows what will happen over the next four months. But one thing we do know is that 2020 is the most important offseason in franchise history. And whether Miami is drafting at #2 or #5, if they don’t have the right people in charge, none of that matters. The Dolphins will have every opportunity to move up and down the draft board as they please. Which is why all we can do is #TrustTheProcess.

This article was written by Josh Houtz (@houtz) and despite years of abuse, he is hopelessly optimistic for the future.