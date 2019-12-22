Bengals at Dolphins final score, immediate reactions, and recap

The Miami Dolphins completed their Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, despite dominating most of the game.

Final Score

Bengals 35 - Dolphins 38 (OT)

Second-Half Recap

The Bengals received the kickoff to start the second half, with Andy Dalton able to find Tyler Eifert for 10 yards on the opening play from scrimmage. Joe Mixon then ran for no gain, followed by a three-yard gain. Dalton then overthrew Eifert on 3rd-and-7, leading to a punt.

Miami started at their own 17, with DeVante Parker going up to catch the jump-ball pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick, gaining 22 yards on the play. Then Patrick Laird ran for no gain, then Fitzpatrick threw incomplete toward Clive Walford. Another incomplete pass was negated by a roughing the passer penalty, giving Miami 15 yards and a free first down. De’Lance Turner picked up nothing on the first down run, then Fitzpatrick was sacked for a three-yard loss. On 3rd-and-13, Fitzpatrick threw to Isaiah Ford for a 15-yard gain and a first down. Fitzpatrick then threw toward Walford on the sideline, who caught the pass and was able to bowl forward for a first down on the 15-yard gain. Laird then ran for six yards. Fitzpatrick double clutched on 2nd-and-4 from the Cincinnati 13, then somehow found Gesicki in the endzone. Dolphins 28-6.

Gesicki attacked the ball and took it away from the defender. Great play! Great TD!



pic.twitter.com/3pAuV2S28x — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) December 22, 2019

The Bengals were able to find some rhythm on their next drive. Starting at their own 25 after the touchback, they backed up five yards on a false start. Mixon picked up nine yards on the 1st-and-15 play, then Dalton was sacked by Christian Wilkins for a five-yard loss. Dalton then found Alex Erickson for 19-yards and a first down, followed by Mixon picking up a yard. After an incomplete pass, Dalton connected with Ross on a 15-yard pass, then Giovanni Bernard ran for no gain. Dalton then threw to C.J. Uzomah for seven yards before an incomplete pass set up 4th-and-3 at the Dolphins 43. Going for it on the play, Dalton floated a ball down field to Tyler Boyd, who caught it, turned up field, and dove for the endzone, scoring on the play. The Bengals attempted the two-point conversion, coming up with nothing on an incomplete pass. Dolphins 28-12.

Miami started at their own 22 yard line after the kickoff, with Myles Gaskin picking up six yards, then eight yards, then nothing on three-straight carries. After an incomplete pass, Fitzpatrick looked deep to DeVante Parker, but the throw was off target and picked off.

Cincinnati started at their own 40, with Dalton finding Uzomah for 17 yards. Then Mixon ran for no yards followed by an incomplete pass. On 3rd-and-10, Dalton dropped back to pass, with Vince Biegel and Trent Harris collapsing the front of the pocket, with Harris getting credit for the strip sack, and Andrew Van Ginkel recovering the loose ball.

Starting at the Bengals’ 45, Fitzpatrick threw incomplete on first down. Then Gaskin picked up four yards on second down as the third quarter ended. On 3rd-and-6, an incomplete pass appeared to set up Miami on a three-and-out, but defensive pass interference kept the drive alive for Miami. Gaskin then picked up five yards. Fitzpatrick connected with Albert Wilson on the next play for six yards, then Gaskin picked up three yards on a run. Wilson took the end-around for nine yards, with Gaskin then finishing the drive with a two-yard touchdown run up the middle. Dolphins 35-12.

First career touchdown for Gaskin keeps the blowout going!



pic.twitter.com/2xTMi9qjC5 — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) December 22, 2019

The Bengals started their possession at their own 28, with Dalton finding Mixon for 17 yards. Mixon then ran for two yards. After an injury timeout for Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel, the Bengals say Eifert pick up 16 yards on a pass from Dalton, then Mixon run for no gain. Dalton picked up another 13 yards on a pass to Tyler Boyd on 2nd-and-10, then Dalton threw incomplete. Mixon picked up five yards on 2nd-and-10, then Dalton found Erickson for seven yards. On 1st-and-10 from the Miami 12, the Bengals were called for a false start, backing them up to the 17. After a nine-yard pass to Bernard, Dalton came back to Uzomah for the eight yard touchdown. Dolphins 35-19.

De’Lance Turner ran for no yards as Miami started the drive, with Cincinnati immediately calling a timeout. Fitzpatrick then connected with Parker for 12 yards. then Gaskin ran for 15 yards. After another timeout, Gaskin picked up five yards. On 3rd-and-5, Fitzpatrick was forced to roll out and dump the ball to Gaskin, picking up three yards, but the Bengals were called for roughing the passer, and Miami was given a new set of downs. Gaskin picked up no yards on first down, with a declined holding penalty on the Dolphins. The Bengals then were called for a neutral-zone infraction. Gaskin then picked up another four yards, leading to the final Bengals timeout. Gaskin then lost two yards, with his knee being rolled sideways as he was tackled - the running back tried to walk off the field after trainers came out, but they had to help him when he could not put any weight on the left leg. Jason Sanders attempted a 47-yard field goal, but the ball flew wide left.

Cincinnati started with a pass from Dalton to Erickson for 11 yards. After an incomplete pass, Dalton found Erickson again for nine yards. He then looked over the middle again, this time to Boyd for 11 yards. Dalton then had his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage by Zach Sieler. A false start penalty on the Bengals was then offset by a neutral zone infraction by the Dolphins on the next play. Dalton then threw incomplete looking for Ross deep, then the ball was again batted down by Sieler on 3rd-and-10. After the 2-minute warning, Cincinnati went for it on 4th-and-10, with Eric Rowe picking off the pass, but being called for defensive holding and giving the Bengals a new set of downs. Dalton found Ross for 12 yards before finding Ericson for five yards. With the clock running down to one minute remaining, Dalton threw across the middle to Ross for seven yards and a first down. On 1st-and-Goal from the Miami three, Dalton overthrew Boyd. On 2nd-and-Goal, Dalton threw a jump ball to the corner, but Nate Brooks broke up the pass. On 3rd-and-Goal, Tae Hayes broke up the pass. On 4th-and-Goal, Dalton threw to Boyd at the goal line, scoring the touchdown and setting up the team to go for two. Dalton found Eifert for the two-points. Dolphins 35-28.

The Bengals recovered the onside kick, then Dalton threw an incomplete pass. Dalton then threw deep to Boyd for a 30-yard gain, followed by a spike with four seconds left. Dalton then found Eifert for the 25-yard touchdown. Going for two, the Bengals saw Dalton scramble for the corner of the endzone and score. Tied 35-35

Overtime

The Dolphins received the opening kickoff of overtime, starting at their own 25-yard line. Fitzpatrick found Durham Smythe twice in a row to start the drive, picking up 13 yards and five yards. Patrick Laird then picked up three yards on the ground, setting up 3rd-and-2. Fitzpatrick found Gesicki down field, but the tight end dropped the pass and Miami punted.

Cincinnati started at their own five-yard line after the punt, with Mixon picking up three yards on first down, then two yards on second down. On 3rd-and-5, Dalton found Ross, who appeared to have the space to pick up the first down, but he ran across the field instead of up field and the Begals were forced to punt after a three-and-out.

Miami started at their own 40-yard line, but Fitzpatrick was incomplete on two straight passes. On 3rd-and-10, Fitzpatrick was sacked for a 10-yard loss and Miami punted after a three-and-out.

A false start penalty backed up Cincinnati to start the drive, then Mixon was pushed out of bounds after a six yard reception. Mixon then picked up three yards on 2nd-and-9, setting up a 3rd-and-6 from Cincinnati’s 40-yard line. Nik Needham jumped the pass and broke up the play on the 3rd-down pass attempt, with the Bengals punting with 3:25 remaining in the extra period.

After a shanked punt, Miami started at their own 30-yard line. Fitzpatrick threw the first pass over Parker on the sideline, setting up 2nd-and-10. Fitzpatrick then looked to Gesicki over the middle, but a hit as the tight end tried to one-hand the ball broke up the play. On 3rd-and-10, Fitzpatrick found Ford for 15 yards. Laird ran for a one-yard loss on first down. Fitzpatrick then threw low to Gesicki for a 14-yard gain, setting up Miami at the Bengals’ 42-yard line at the 2-minute warning. Fitzpatrick then connected with Ford for a 28-yard gain, setting up a 1st-and-10 from the Bengals’ 14-yard line. Fitzpatrick then knelt at the Bengals’ 16-yard line, setting up for the field goal by running to the left hash-mark. Fitzpatrick knelt two more times to run off as much time as possible before calling a timeout and sending Sanders out to attempt the game-winning field goal. Sanders hits and Miami wins. Dolphins 38-35.

Immediate Reactions

Fitzpatrick is on today, just taking it to the Bengals.

Gesicki is breaking out late in this season, setting him up to be a big part of the offense in 2020. With Gesicki, Parker, and Preston Williams, Miami seems set to have a good solid set of receiving threats.

What happened at the end of the game? This was a blow out for Miami throughout the entire afternoon, only to have the Bengals score touchdowns on three straight possessions to end regulation.

Seriously? 23 points allowed in the fourth quarter? What happened here?

Damn this was a stressful game at the end. After feeling like it was easy early, this has become an ugly fight.