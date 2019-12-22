Bengals at Dolphins inactive list: Who needs pass rush?

The Miami Dolphins have struggled all season to generate a pass rush. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, they apparently decided they were not even going to pretend anymore. Three of the team’s top defensive ends were declared inactive for the game.

Andy Dalton and the Bengals will not face Taco Charlton, Charles Harris, or Avery Moss this afternoon. The Dolphins have been describing the inactivation of defensive ends over the past few weeks as “game plan” related, and apparently that continues today with an extreme form of just not having their top defensive ends.

Also inactive for Miami are fullback Chandler Cox, tackle J’Marcus Webb, center/guard Keaton Sutherland, and center/guard Evan Boehm.

The Bengals continue to be without wide receiver A.J. Green, who has been out all season. They also will not have former Dolphins players cornerback Torry McTyer and tackle Isaiah Prince, as well as quarterback Jake Dolegala, wide receiver Damion Willis, linebacker Brady Sheldon, and guard John Miller.