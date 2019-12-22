Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features the AFC vs. the NFC. The Kansas City Chiefs enter this weeks game coming off a division win over the Denver Broncos 23 to 3. The Chiefs have already clinched their divisional title but need to continue to win if they hope to earn a bye week in the playoffs.

The Chicago Bears come into this game off a loss to the Green Bay Packers 21 to 13. The Bears will be on the outside looking in during this seasons playoffs but still have a chance to play spoilers for the playoff bound Chiefs and to possibly play spoilers next week and knock the Minnesota Vikings out of the playoffs.

Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) 1st AFC West @ Chicago Bears (7-7) 3rd NFC North